METRO COVID-19 RESULTS FOR AUG. 26TH

PLYMOUTH COUNTY CONTINUES TO BE FIRST IN THE STATE WITH A 21.7 PERCENT POSITIVITY RATE AMONG PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS IN THE COUNTY WHO HAVE BEEN TESTED FOR COVID-19.

THE 14 DAY AVERAGE IS BASED ON INDIVIDUAL POSITIVE CASES IN THAT TIME PERIOD DIVIDED BY THE TOTAL INDIVIDUALS TESTED.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD SIXTEEN NEW OVERALL POSITIVE CASES WEDNESDAY AMONG ALL PEOPLE TESTED.

A TOTAL OF 643 POSITIVE TESTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED THERE.

SIOUX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS RANK 5TH WITH A 15.9% POSITIVITY TEST RATE.

WOODBURY COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE 25TH AT TEN PER CENT.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH LISTS 29 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 AS OF 9AM WEDNESDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THAT CAUSED THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE TO RISE FROM 9.2 PERCENT TO 9.8 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE CASES 3998)

TWENTY-ONE PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH CORONAVIRUS RELATED ILLNESSES, THIRTEEN ARE COUNTY RESIDENTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19 ON WEDNESDAY OUT OF 13 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 7400).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS. (22 ACTIVE CASES, TOTAL POSITIVES 237)