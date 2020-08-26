IOWA D-O-T MAKES APPOINTMENT REQUIREMENT FOR DRIVERS LICENSE PERMANENT

The Iowa Department of Transportation says from this day forward, driver’s license services can now be accomplished by appointment only.

They will no longer accept walk-in customers at the driver’s license service centers around the state.

Officials began the appointment-only model back on March 16th as a way to social distance in the pandemic.

They say they’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers who are able to get in and out in a matter of minutes without a long wait time, so they will make that change permanent.

You will want to schedule an appointment weeks ahead, as D-O-T officials say appointment times are booking up quickly because of the backlog caused by the pandemic.

The length of time until the next available appointment is averaging about three-to-four weeks out.