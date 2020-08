HINTON MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON CHILD PORN CHARGE

A Hinton, Iowa man has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography.

49-year-old Shayne Yates was sentenced to two years and 9 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Yates possessed over 150 images of child pornography on a Kindle Fire Tablet showing minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Yates is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.