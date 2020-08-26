GREENFIELD WANTS BIOFUEL EXPANSION TO BOATS & PLANES

Theresa Greenfield, the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate, says federal policy should expand the use of biofuels in boats and planes.

The Pentagon has set a goal of being petroleum-free by 2040 and the U.S. Air Force has been using aviation grade biofuel on domestic fights, but most of the fuel for military airplanes is purchased overseas.

The bulk of jet fuel that’s been used by commercial airlines is solely petroleum based.

Greenfield says finding ways to expand the use biofuels into aviation and other industries benefits rural communities.

Greenfield and former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack spoke in an online forum Tuesday night organized by the Greenfield campaign to discuss the rural economy.

