FISCHER SAYS EPA REMAINS UNCOOPERATIVE IN GRANTING OF OIL REFINERY WAIVERS

Farm state members of Congress are continuing to battle with the Environmental Protection Agency over waivers given to oil refiners under the renewable fuel standard.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer says it’s been a frustrating exchange:

The Republican Senator says she and other farm colleagues continue to ask President Trump to intervene with the EPA:

Fischer says EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler is not following the law or Congressional directions:

The EPA has said it has ninety-eight pending requests for waivers from the RFS guidelines.

