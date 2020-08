TEACHERS PREPARED & READY FOR STUDENTS TO COME BACK TO THE CLASSROOM

TEACHERS IN SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN PREPARING THEIR CLASSROOMS IN PREPARATION FOR TUESDAY’S HYBRID LEARNING START TO THE FALL SEMESTER.

MARY OLORUNDAMI TEACHES 3RD GRADE AT BRYANT ELEMENTARY.

SHE WOULD HAVE WELCOMED 24 STUDENTS TO CLASS IF IT WAS A NORMAL SCHOOL YEAR, BUT THE PANDEMIC HAS CHANGED THE SET UP:

AND OLORUNDAMI, WHO HAS TAUGHT FOR SEVEN YEARS, IS ESPECIALLY HAPPY TO HAVE STUDENTS BACK IN HER CLASSROOM:

SHE SAYS SHE DOES HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT EVERYONE BEING TOGETHER THOUGH:

OLORUNDAMI SAYS THAT BECAUSE OF THE LONG MONTHS BETWEEN IN PERSON CLASSES BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, SHE AND HER FELLOW TEACHERS AGREED THAT THEY WERE AS EXCITED TO START CLASS TODAY AS THEY WERE BACK WHEN THEY FIRST STARTED TEACHING.