REYNOLDS OK’S RELIEF FOR IOWA’S BIOFUELS INDUSTRY

Governor Kim Reynolds has designated additional federal coronavirus relief money to support Iowa’s agricultural industry, including six million dollars to help beginning farmers pay off debt.

Monte Shaw of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says the 15-and-a-half million that’s now set aside for biofuels producers comes at a critical time.

OC……stocks they need.” :16

Biofuels plants were not included in previous rounds of federal relief to businesses during the pandemic.

An ethanol or biodiesel plant will be eligible for a state grant of up to 750-thousand dollars.

Shaw says it appears Iowa is the first state to use federal CARES Act money to help the renewable fuels industry.

OC……….a real blessing.” :14

The governor has also directed the Iowa Economic Development Authority to distribute 60 million dollars to Iowa livestock producers raising hogs, cattle, chicken, turkeys, fish or sheep.

Radio Iowa