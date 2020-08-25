NEBRASKA SCHOOLS UNDERWAY WITH COVID PLANS IN PLACE

Most Nebraska public schools including South Sioux City have been open with students in the classroom.
State Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt says there was a joint effort in each district to plan for the new school year:
Blomstedt says schools are working with students with special needs and their parents:
Blomstedt says everyone need to be involved in staying safe;
He says parents that have worries should reach out to their school administrators or health officials.
