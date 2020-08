METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 25TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 10 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 TUESDAY MORNING IN WOODBURY COUNTY, WITH THE TWO WEEK AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DIPPING TO 9.2 PER CENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE CASES 3969)

EIGHTEEN PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH CORONAVIRUS RELATED ILLNESSES, TEN ARE COUNTY RESIDENTS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD SIX NEW POSITIVE CASES OUT OF 23 TESTS.

A TOTAL OF 627 POSITIVE TESTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED THERE.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED THREE NEW CASES OF COVID-19 ON TUESDAY OUT OF 89 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 7388)

UNION COUNTY REPORTED TWO NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS, WITH 22 ACTIVE CASES. (TOTAL POSITIVES AT 237)