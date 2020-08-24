TRANSIENT CHARGED IN SEVERAL LOCAL VEHICLE THEFTS

A Sioux City man has been arrested after he was found sleeping in a car he allegedly stole.

33-year-old Jacob Monell, a transient, is charged with two counts of 1st degree Theft, three counts of Operating without Owner’s Consent, and one count of 3rd Degree Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.

Officers say the owner of a car stolen Saturday in the 1600 block of South Helen Street found the vehicle in the 400 block of Douglas Street, two blocks from police headquarters, around 8 a.m. with Monell asleep in the backseat.

Monell is also suspected of stealing three other vehicles and stripping parts from them in the past two weeks.

He is also charged with burglarizing a vehicle in the parking ramp in the 400 block of Jones Street on August 22nd.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and looking at other vehicle burglaries and thefts Monell may have been involved in.

Monell is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $25,000 bond.