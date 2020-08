MINNESOTA MAN HELD ON CHARGES AFTER WRONG WAY CRASH ON I-29

A CROOKSTON, MINNESOTA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING ROBBERY AND TRAFFIC RELATED CHARGES FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY NIGHT.

27-YEAR-OLD LARRY ROBERTSON JUNIOR IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE ATTEMPTED ROBBERY, RECKLESS DRIVING AND LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT.

WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A CRASH ON INTERSTATE 29 WHERE ROBERTSON ALLEGEDLY DROVE A VEHICLE NORTH IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES AND STRUCK A SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE AT MILE MARKER 134.

HE ALLEGEDLY THEN TRIED TO FORCE HIS WAY INTO TWO OTHER VEHICLES THAT STOPPED TO HELP AT THE CRASH SCENE AND THEN RAN OFF INTO A CORNFIELD.

A SEARCH LED TO THE ARREST OF ROBERTSON IN THE 1500 BLOCK OF 275TH STREET.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $11,300 BOND.