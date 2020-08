METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUG. 24TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 24 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 MONDAY MORNING, BRINGING THEIR TOTAL CASE COUNT TO 3959 POSITIVE REPORTS AND A TWO WEEK AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE OF 9.5 PER CENT.

FOURTEEN PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH CORONAVIRUS RELATED ILLNESSES, EIGHT ARE COUNTY RESIDENTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED NINE NEW CASES OF COVID-19 ON MONDAY WITH TOTAL OVERALL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 7302.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES, LEAVING THEIR TOTAL POSITIVES AT 235 WITH JUST 21 ACTIVE CASES.