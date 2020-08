LYON COUNTY CRASH CLAIMS LIFE OF SIOUX FALLS WOMAN

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND TWO OTHERS INJURED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH JUST BEFORE NOON SUNDAY IN LYON COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 35-YEAR-OLD CARISSA MOSIER OF SIOUX FALLS WAS KILLED WHEN THE JEEP CHEROKEE SHE WAS DRIVING COLLIDED WITH AN S-U-V DRIVEN BY 20-YEAR-OLD BROOKLYN RADLOFF OF INWOOD, IOWA AT A RURAL INTERSECTION.

RADLOFF AND A THREE-YEAR-OLD PASSENGER IN HER VEHICLE WERE INJURED AND TAKEN TO A ROCK RAPIDS HOSPITAL.

THEIR CONDITIONS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.