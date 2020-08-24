IOWA DELEGATION HELPS NOMINATE TRUMP FOR 2ND TERM

The Iowa G-O-P delegation formally cast its 40 votes for the nomination of President Donald Trump for a second term at the opening day of business at the Republican National Convention.

Anthony Marlowe of Iowa City, one of six Iowa delegates at the convention site, made the announcement:

OC…….you’re rehired.” :05

Each state was given three minutes to make a speech on the convention floor in Charlotte.

Marlowe gave the president credit for stimulating the economy and his business in particular:

OC……….you’re crushing it.” :21

President Trump spoke to convention delegates in North Carolina for more than an hour, briefly mentioning lawsuits like the ones his campaign has filed against three Iowa county auditors.

The Trump campaign objects to absentee ballot request forms sent by Woodbury, Polk and Linn County Auditors which have voter information on the forms filled out:

OC………this election. :09

The Trump campaign argues in its lawsuit that the Secretary of State — Iowa’s top election official — told auditors they could mail blank absentee ballot request forms only.

The Iowa auditors say their mailings promote early voting, so Iowa voters can avoid crowded precincts on Election Day during a pandemic.

Radio Iowa