CITY HOPES FOR DONATIONS TO SPUR RIVERFRONT PARK PROJECT

Sioux City’s Parks & Recreation Department hopes to obtain $16,000 in local donations for the Chris Larsen Riverfront Development Project within 90 days.

If donors contribute that money then the city will receive a $400,000 Community Attraction and Tourism grant for the park project from the Enhance Iowa board.

The contingent grant was awarded on August 20th.

All donations of $1,000 or more will be recognized on a donor wall at the park.

The new public park will be located on the former site of the Argosy Riverboat Casino.

Donations may be made online through the Sioux City Parks & Recreation Foundation at riverfrontsiouxcity.com