REYNOLDS EXTENDS PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

Iowa’s Public Health Disaster Emergency has been extended for another month through Sunday, September 20th.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the proclamation last Friday.

The measure extends the requirement for bars and restaurants to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking and to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar.

Requirements for social distancing and other public health measures remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters, and other establishments.