MORE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY IN NORTHWEST IOWA

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS SENT OUT AN ALERT REGARDING COUNTERFEIT MONEY CIRCULATING IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE FAKE MONEY RESEMBLES U.S. CURRENCY BUT ALSO HAS CHINESE LETTERS ON BOTH THE FRONT AND BACK.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE BILLS ARE LIGHTER AND HAVE A SMOOTHER TEXTURE THAN AUTHENTIC MONEY.

THE FAKE CURRENCY IS FOUND IN $5, $10, $50 AND $100 DENOMINATIONS AND IS USED BY CHINESE BANK CLERKS TO TRAIN IN CURRENCY EXCHANGE IN THAT COUNTRY.

THE BILLS ARE NOT ILLEGAL TO POSSESS HERE BUT CAN’T BE USED IN MONETARY TRANSACTIONS.