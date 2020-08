A reminder that a large section of Jackson Street stretching from 5th Street north to 14th Street will be closed to through traffic starting this morning and continuing until early October.

The city’s contractor will be resurfacing the street with new asphalt and also replace existing sidewalk curb ramps, and gutters.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the reconstruction with traffic continuing through intersections at 5th, 6th, 11th and 14th Streets.