GOMEZ SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON

A Sioux City man convicted of selling around four pounds of methamphetamine from his home will spend 15 years in federal prison. Thirty-seven-year-old Carlos J Gomez was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Prosecutors say Gomez admitted to selling nearly four pounds of ice methamphetamine from December 2019 through March of this year. A search of his property led to meth, a loaded gun and one-thousand dollars cash.