THREE IOWA MEN CHARGED WITH COVID-19 FRAUD

Three Iowa Men have been Charged with COVID-19 Related Unemployment Fraud.

61 year old Alvin Lavon Rex, of Schaller, 54 year old Jerry Johnson of Webster City and 54 year old Brian Whorton, of Marion have all been charged. The complaints and indictment separately allege that each of the three men fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds, to which they were not entitled. Rex and Johnson are charged with mail fraud and Whorton is charged with wire fraud.

If convicted each man faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.­ All three men have appeared in federal court and were released without bond.