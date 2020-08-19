LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST REYNOLDS FOR IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION

The Iowa State Education Association and the Iowa City Community School District are filing a lawsuit in Johnson County against the governor and the requirement that schools returning to classes have at least 50 percent in-person instruction. The lawyer for the teachers union, Jay Hammond, says the I-S-E-A is seeking one thing.

He says they are alleging the governor’s emergency order violates the Iowa Constitution.

Hammond says they also take issue with the way the governor has interpreted the law passed by the Iowa Legislature in their special session that says classes should be primarily held in person. Hammond says they hope to get an injunction against the state. A spokesman for the Iowa City Schools says they have approved a 50-50 learning plan that meets the state guidelines while the lawsuit is being heard.