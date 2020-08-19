IOWA STATE STUDENTS OVER 97% NEGATIVE IN COVID-19 TESTS

(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University reports eight-thousand-954 students were tested for COVID-19 as they moved back to residence halls and campus apartments in Ames. There were 175 positive tests – giving them a 97-point-eight percent negative rate for the tests. Students who tested positive are required to isolate for ten days. The school reports about half of the students are staying in isolation rooms provided by the department of residence, and the rest have returned home. Quarantine rooms are also available for students notified through contact tracing that they were exposed to a positive case.