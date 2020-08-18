TRUMP TO VIEW IOWA STORM DAMAGE TUESDAY

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — President Donald Trump will travel to Cedar Rapids Tuesday to view the damage from the derecho. Trump announced outside the White House Monday morning he has approved federal disaster assistance for the state. Trump spoke with reporters before heading to campaign events scheduled in Minnesota and Wisconsin and announced the disaster declaration approval. The governor’s disaster aid request indicated storm-related losses are estimated at this point to be nearly four BILLION dollars.
