SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 3 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY OUT OF 47 NEW TESTS. WOODBURY COUNTY ALSO HAD 2 MORE COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS, A MAN AND A WOMAN AGES 61-80 YEARS OLD. DAKOTA COUNTY HAD 11 NEW CONFIRMED CASES AND UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO ADDITIONAL CASES.