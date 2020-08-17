SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH COVID-19 NUMBERS

There have been 13 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County out of 220 new individuals tested.

The Iowa Department of Public Health website has been reporting 54 total deaths in Woodbury County, rather than Siouxland District Health Department’s 52.

They are in the process of validating information about the potential additional deaths and will update their information as needed.

Monona County reported one new positive case of Covid-19 out of 16 new tests.