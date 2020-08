SIOUX CITY POLICE DODGE ROCKS WHILE RESPONDING TO SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAD ROCKS THROWN AT THEM WHILE RESPONDING TO A SUNDAY MORNING SHOOTING ALONG WEST 7TH STREET.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE 400 BLOCK OF WEST 7TH STREET AROUND 3 A.M. AND FOUND THE VICTIM AT ESQUIRE NIGHT CLUB.

POLICE ATTEMPTED TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE MEDICAL CARE TO THE VICTIM, BUT WERE MET WITH PHYSICAL RESISTANCE FROM THE CROWD.

OFFICERS SECURED THE SCENE AS ROCKS WERE BEING THROWN AT THEM.

THE GUNSHOT VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL WITH NON LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE INVESTIGATION IS ON-GOING.