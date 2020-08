SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPOND TO WESTSIDE STABBING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A WESTSIDE STABBING. AROUND 9:30 LAST NIGHT, AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO SAM’S MINI MART ALONG WEST 7TH FOR A REPORTED STABBING.

THE VICTIM WAS LATER FOUND IN THE 2800 BLOCK OF WEST 4TH STREET. THE INDIVIDUAL WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

NO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.