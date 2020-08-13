SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED IN WESTERN NEBRASKA

A Sioux City man is in custody in Nebraska after being arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident he was involved in.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 31-year-old William Cooper fled from a crash on Interstate 80 in Keith County about 9:15 a.m.Wednesday in western Nebraska.

The patrol says Cooper was driving a Nissan Altima that collided with a semi-tractor-trailer.

He then fled the scene on foot and was found walking two hours later about two miles north of the crash scene.

Cooper was arrested without incident.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Cooper is in custody at the Keith County Jail.