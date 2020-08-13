NEBRASKA SENATORS APPROVE BAN OF DISMEMBERMENT ABORTION

Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill that bans a specific abortion method.

LB814, introduced by Lincoln Senator Suzanne Geist, bans “dismemberment” abortion-known medically as dilation and evacuation-except in emergency situations.

The bill defines a dismemberment abortion as a procedure in which a person purposely dismembers and extracts a living fetus from the uterus using clamps, forceps or similar instruments.

It allows for professional injunctions and civil action against any abortion provider found to be in violation of the bill’s provisions.

The intentional and knowing performance of the procedure is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to two years imprisonment with 12 months post-release supervision, a $10,000 fine or both.

The bill passed 33-8.