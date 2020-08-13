NEBRASKA SENATE ADJOURNS 2020 SESSION

Nebraska lawmakers ended their 2020 legislative session Thursday by passing a bill containing several major tax proposals. .

LB1107 contains a new tax credit based on the amount of property taxes paid to a taxpayer’s school district, a new business tax incentive program and a requirement to provide matching funds for a potential project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Governor Pete Ricketts thanked lawmakers for their work through a session that was split into two parts because of COVID-19:

OC……..people of Nebraska. :13

Ricketts also paid tribute to several senators, some who served their last day because of term limits including 83-year-old Ernie Chambers of Omaha.

The governor also thanked Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk:

OC………….these past years. :25

(Jim Scheer)

The 106th session was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, with Scheer stopping the session in March and resuming it July 20th for its final 17 working days until its conclusion Thursday.

Photo by NET