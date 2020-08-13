A QUARTER MILLION IOWANS STILL WITHOUT POWER

More than 250,000 Iowans were still without power Thursday afternoon, three days after a major wind storm blasted across the state.

MidAmerican Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood says most customers should get their power back sometime Thursday, but for some others, it could take as long as Saturday:

Greenwood says damage from Monday’s storm is so severe in some of its service areas that there’s a lot of work to do before the power can come back on.

At last report, MidAmerican had about 72-thousand customers without power, while Alliant Energy had 149-thousand customers without.