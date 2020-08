WOODBURY TREASURER’S OFFICE CLOSED TO PUBLIC FROM POSSIBLE COVID

The Woodbury County Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public from now until August 25th because of a possible COVID exposure.

The drive-up window is open for motor vehicle renewals, by cash or check only, and tax payments with tax stub and a check only.

Residents are encouraged to pay through the mail, dropbox or on-line at www.iowatreasurers.org.