PLY-WOOD TRAIL PROJECT GRANT APPLICATION REJECTED

The proposed Ply-Wood bike trail project through parts of Plymouth and Woodbury Counties along Highway 75 is in jeopardy.

That’s because the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors voted against a state REAP grant application to help fund the project.

Don Kass, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, says he and some of his colleagues questioned the location of the trail:

The Ply-Wood Trail would connect Le Mars with Sioux City while passing through the towns of Merrill and Hinton.

Kass says he wonders how a bicycle trail is helping protect natural resources?

Landowners along the proposed route have yet to cede their property rights to construct the trail.

Ongoing construction along Highway 75 has not been designed as part of the proposed trail.

Kass says D-O-T officials did not address the trail issue at the supervisor’s meeting:

The supervisors voted 3 to 2 to reject the REAP grant application.

Kass says with relation to this specific grant, the issue is “dead in the water.”

He does acknowledge there are other grants the Plywood Trail Association may pursue.