SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS FIVE NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY OUT OF 49 NEW TESTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED TWO NEW POSITIVE CASES OUT OF 26 NEW TESTS. (1908 TOTAL POSITIVE, 6902) NEGATIVE TESTS).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED ONE NEW CASE TUESDAY WITH 28 ACTIVE. (217 OVERALL TOTAL POSITIVE).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD THE BIGGEST LOCAL INCREASE, TEN NEW CASES (473).

MONONA COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES (91 OVERALL).