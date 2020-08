LOTS OF MOTORCYCLES CONTINUE TO ROLL IN AND OUT OF STURGIS

LOTS OF PEOPLE CONTINUE TO TAKE PART IN THE 80TH ANNUAL STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY THIS WEEK.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL SAYS THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS AFTER THE FIRST FOUR DAYS OF THE EVENT ARE HIGHER THAN A YEAR AGO.

THERE HAVE BEEN 34 ACCIDENTS INVOLVING INJURIES INCLUDING ONE WITH TWO FATALITIES SO FAR.

THAT’S COMPARED TO 29 LAST YEAR.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENTS HAVE INCREASED FROM 23 LAST YEAR TO 31 THIS YEAR.

AUTHORITIES HAVE ARRESTED 82 PEOPLE FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COMPARED TO 97 A YEAR AGO.

71 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ARRESTED ON FELONY DRUG CHARGES WITH FOUR VEHICLES SEIZED.

ANOTHER 128 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED ON MISDEMEANOR DRUG CHARGES.

THOSE NUMBERS ARE ALMOST IDENTICAL TO 2019.