Iowa State Adds Louisiana To 2020 Football Schedule

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State finalized its 2020 football schedule by adding Louisiana on Sept. 12 in Jack Trice Stadium.

The Big 12 announced its revised conference slate this morning and Louisiana will be the lone non-conference game for the Cyclones in 2020.This will be the first meeting between the two schools.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are picked to finish first in the Sun Belt West after finishing the 2019 season with an 11-3 record, including a win over Miami (OH) in the Lending Tree Bowl.

Iowa State will begin the conference season on Sept. 26 at TCU and close out the slate by hosting West Virginia on Dec. 5. The Cyclones will have three “off weeks” on Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14.

2020 Iowa State Football Schedule

Sept. 12 LOUISIANA

Sept. 26 at TCU

Oct. 3 OKLAHOMA

Oct. 10 TEXAS TECH

Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 31 at Kansas

Nov. 7 BAYLOR

Nov. 21 KANSAS STATE

Nov. 28 at Texas

Dec. 5 WEST VIRGINA

Dec. 12 or 19 *Big 12 Championship

*AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas