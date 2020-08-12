BISHOP HEELAN TO HOLD IN SCHOOL CLASSES FIVE DAYS A WEEK

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools say they will have their students in classrooms five days a week when they return on Tuesday, August 25th.

All students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks or face coverings upon entering school buildings and throughout the day.

Face coverings will not be required during lunch or recess breaks.

Face shields are acceptable.

Parents will be responsible for providing their students with face masks, but the schools will have backup disposable masks for students who need them.

Other protocols include having students and staff engage in handwashing or sanitizing upon arrival, before and after meals, after coughing or sneezing, and before dismissal and maintain physical distancing to the greatest extent possible.

Students should also bring their own water bottles as drinking fountains will not be used.

They will be asked to clean their own workspace at the end of the day with school provided wipes or spray bottles.