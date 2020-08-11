TWENTY IOWA COUNTIES DECLARED DISASTER AREAS FROM STORM DAMAGE

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation in response to a severe weather system that moved across Iowa and caused widespread damage on Monday.

OC………by the storms. :17

Nearly 23-and-a-half million acres was seeded with corn and soybeans this spring, so the early estimate indicates 43 percent of Iowa’s 2020 corn and soybean crop has been damaged or destroyed.

OC……really devastating.” :05

Twenty counties have been declared disater areas including Polk, Cedar,Boone, Dallas, Johnson and Story.

OC……..are gone.” :05

Thousands of residents lost power, buildings and homes were damaged, trees were toppled and power lines came down when storms packing winds exceeding 90 miles an hour ripped through the area.