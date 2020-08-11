SIOUX CITY TO DENVER AFTERNOON AIR SERVICE TO START IN OCTOBER

It’s now official….flights between Sioux City and Denver, Colorado will begin on Wednesday, October 14th.

Mayor Bob Scott announced the addition of an afternoon United Express flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, from Sioux Gateway Airport to Denver International Airport:

The once daily flights will be onboard 50-passenger CRJ-200 jet aircraft.

Airport Board of Trustees President Dave Bernstein says the Denver route will compliment the established Chicago and Dallas flights out of Bud Day Field:

From Denver, United provides 460 daily flights to more than 170 destinations.

Fares to Denver start at $179.00 roundtrip.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Sioux Gateway Airport website, the United Airlines website or a travel agent.

The city received additional good news for travelers Tuesday, learning that Chicago has removed Iowa from their self-quarantine list, so travelers are able to fly there again without that concern.