STRONG STORMS RUMBLE THROUGH IOWA

Thunderstorms rolled through Iowa Monday morning, causing damage in parts of the state.

The storm that went through Sioux City dropped an inch and a quarter of rain in an hour or so and caused a power outage in the Cone Park area of Morningside as well as brief street flooding.

It was worse in central Iowa as a powerful storm system with recorded wind gusts of up to 99 miles an hour caused significant tree and property damage.

Tens of thousands of Iowans have lost power.

The City of Ames announced at noon that power was out city-wide.

The roof of the Des Moines Buccaneers Ice Hockey arena was damaged.

Hockey lessons were underway inside the building at the time, but no kids were hurt.

Nearly 94-thousand MidAmerican Energy customers in the Des Moines metro area were without power as of early Monday afternoon.

Boone also was hard hit with tree damage and downed power lines.

Photos provided by George Lindblade & Facebook sources