STATE PATROL SAYS STURGIS CRASH AND ACCIDENT NUMBERS SIMILAR TO LAST YEAR

CROWDS OF PEOPLE CONTINUE TO TAKE PART IN THE 80TH ANNUAL STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY THIS WEEK.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL SAYS THE NUMBER OF ARRESTS AND CITATIONS ISSUED THE FIRST TWO DAYS IN THE BLACK HILLS ARE SIMILAR TO LAST YEAR.

AUTHORITIES HAVE ARRESTED 41 PEOPLE FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COMPARED TO 51 AT THIS TIME A YEAR AGO.

THIRTY-NINE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ARRESTED ON FELONY DRUG CHARGES WITH THREE VEHICLES SEIZED.

ANOTHER 79 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED ON MISDEMEANOR DRUG CHARGES.

THERE HAVE BEEN 20 CRASHES RESULTING IN INJURIES COMPARED TO 12 LAST YEAR AND TEN NON-INJURY ACCIDENTS.

OFFICERS ISSUED 429 TRAFFIC CITATIONS AND 1009 WARNINGS FROM 6AM SATURDAY THROUGH 6AM MONDAY.