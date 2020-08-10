SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS TO BEGIN NEW SEMESTER WITH HYBRID LEARNING

The Sioux City School District will open the new school year with a hybrid learning plan combining in class with online learning.

The board, after much debate approved the plan 7-0 to “Return to Learn” with the hybrid option for the first two weeks of the session.

Board member Dan Greenwell argued with Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman over the length of the hybrid plan to open the academic year and succeeded in getting an amendment passed to limit the plan to a three week maximum needing board approval for the superintendent to extend it longer.

Dr. Gausman said the hybrid plan was his least favorite option, saying local Covid-19 metrics would drive his desire to end or continue it.

Under that plan, students would alternate days in class with learning online at home.

Students with last names beginning with A through M attend class Monday and Thursday while N through Z attend Tuesday and Thursday.

Greenwell felt the hybrid plan would place a financial burden on families where the parents or guardians of students worked out of the home during the school day.

Masks or face shields are required for students to ride the school bus and to enter school facilities.

Parents who choose to not have their children wear a face covering may choose to have their student educated online.

The new semester is set to begin on August 25th.