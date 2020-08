FIRE HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A NORTH SIOUX CITY APARTMENT COMPLEX.

FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BEEN ON THE SCENE BATTLING THE FIRE AT THE NORTHPORT APARTMENTS AT 749 STREETER DRIVE FOR THE PAST COUPLE OF HOURS.

AUTHORITIES SAY ALL OF THE RESIDENTS MANAGED TO SAFELY EVACUATE THE BUILDING AND NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED.

Photo by KMEG TV