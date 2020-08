SCHOLTEN TO HOLD UNIQUE CAMPAIGN EVENTS ACROSS 4TH DISTRICT

THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT WILL HOLD A PAIR OF CAMPAIGN RALLIES THIS WEEK IN THE AREA.

J.D. SCHOLTEN WILL BE DRIVING HIS SIOUX CITY SUE R-V ACROSS THE DISTRICT FOR A SERIES OF APPEARANCES:

THE RALLIES WILL BE UNIQUE IN THAT YOU CAN STAY IN YOUR CAR AND TUNE IN OR STAND OUTSIDE AND LISTEN TO THE CANDIDATE:

SCHOLTEN LOST NARROWLY TO REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT STEVE KING IN HIS FIRST BID FOR THE HOUSE IN 2018.

THIS YEAR HE FACES G-O-P STATE SENATOR RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL, WHO DEFEATED KING IN THE IOWA PRIMARY.

SCHOLTEN SAYS HE IS HOPING TO APPEAL TO VOTERS ON ALL SIDES OF THE POLITICAL SPECTRUM:

HE SAYS THE PANDEMIC HAS CHANGED EVERYONE’S PERSPECTIVE AND THAT INCLUDES THE FARMERS AND PRODUCERS IN THE 4TH DISTRICT:

SCHOLTEN WILL SPEAK IN LE MARS AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ON TUESDAY AT 6PM AND THEN WEDNESDAY EVENING AT THE NORTH HIGH SCHOOL PARKING LOT AT 7PM.