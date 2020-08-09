REYNOLDS OPEN LETTER TO IOWANS ON FIVE MONTHS OF COVID-19

Saturday marked five months since we learned of the first positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

Governor Kim Reynolds has sent an open letter to residents looking at how everyone’s lives have changed during the pandemic:

Reynolds says we’ve each had a role to play to protect our own health, and that of our families, friends and fellow Iowans:

The governor says Iowa has a lot to gain by working together to keep our communities healthy, especially now, as we’re preparing to safely return to school.

She says even though we may not always agree on which path to take to get there, we are united in our desire to get back to the way of life we value as Iowans.