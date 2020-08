METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 8TH AND 9TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED THREE NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY SUNDAY OUT OF 61 NEW TESTS.

THE 52ND CORONAVIRUS RELATED FATALITY IN THE COUNTY WAS CONFIRMED, A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61-80.

ON SATURDAY THERE WERE 16 NEW CASES OUT OF 148 NEW TESTS.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED FIVE NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND WITH 31 ACTIVE. (214 TOTAL).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD FIVE NEW CASES (458 OVERALL).

MONONA COUNTY HAD NONE (91).

DAKOTA COUNTY DOES NOT UPDATE OR RELEASE TEST RESULTS DURING WEEKENDS.