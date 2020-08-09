GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES TO STAY STEADY THROUGH AUGUST

Water releases from Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam are expected to hold steady at least through the end of the month.

John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division says those releases will remain at 30,000 cubic feet per second through August.

Below-normal precipitation in Montana and Wyoming during July resulted in slightly below-average July runoff in the upper Basin.

Despite that, the predicted 2020 calendar year runoff forecast remains above normal at 30.9 million acre-feet, which is 120% of average.

The average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 million acre-feet.