A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A MERRILL, IOWA MAN CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS STEPSON IN MAY.

81-YEAR-OLD THOMAS JORDAN KNAPP WILL STAND TRIAL ON DECEMBER 15TH IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

KNAPP IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY IN THE MAY 11TH SHOOTING OF 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK AT KNAPP’S HOME.

A PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE OF NOVEMBER 17TH HAS ALSO BEEN SET IN THE CASE.

KNAPP REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.