STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY UNDERWAY IN SOUTH DAKOTA

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in western South Dakota over the next several days.

Craig Price, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, says with all of the bike traffic headed in and out of the Black Hills, safety is important to keep in mind:

OC………don’t drink and drive. :07

Price says the landscape is beautiful but can also be treacherous to inexperienced riders in the Black Hills:

OC………….just too fast. :24

Price is also aware that many riders do not want to wear a helmet while driving at the rally. He says the bottom line is that a helmet can save your life if you crash:

OC……….something happens. :09

As of Thursday, there have been 12 motorcycle fatalities in South Dakota this year, up from seven last year at the same time.

There were three fatalities, all motorcycle fatalities, that occurred during the 2019 Sturgis Rally compared to four during the 2018 rally.

Photo courtesy City of Sturgis