A major street in Morningside will be partially closed for repairs in the coming week.

Sioux City’s Engineering Division says the northbound lanes on South Lakeport from Sunnybrook Drive to Seger Avenue will be shut down for crews to complete repairs.

The closure begins Monday morning, August 10th and is anticipated to be completed by Friday afternoon of August 21st.

A detour utilizing South Cedar Street, Sunnybrook Drive, and South Lakeport Street will be in place during the closure.